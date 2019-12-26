High alert declared after IB picks up intercepts on possible terror attack in Punjab

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: Top Intelligence Bureau officials have said that the ISI has sponsored a major attack in Punjab.

It has planned on unleashing terrorists from the Khalistan forces to strike in various places in Punjab. The intercepts picked up on the air waves suggest that the ISI has tasked the Babbar Khalsa to carry out the attack and there are attempts to smuggle the arms into Punjab.

This has led to the tightening of security in Punjab and the border areas have been placed in a state of very high alert.

There has been a surge in the activities of the ISI backed Khalistani activists over the past couple of years. Several leaders have come out to say that Pakistan wants to divide the Sikh community.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that along with the the rise of Khalistan terrorists, one must worry more about the separatism as well. Recently, a former top cop from Punjab, Shashi Kant said that the pro-Khalistan activists are trying to set up base in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

India has been raising concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor project. India handed over a dossier detailing how Sikh pilgrims visiting shrines in Pakistan were being subjected to pro-Khalistan propaganda.

A detailed dossier listing out the activities of the pro-Khalistan groups was handed over to Islamabad by India. The dossier, which was handed over during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at the Wagah border speaks about the various activities of the pro-Khalistan groups, including the Sikhs for Justice. The SJF was recently banned in India.

The group operates freely in Pakistan the dossier said, while also attaching an image of a pro-Khalistan leader, Gopal Singh Chawla meeting with terrorist and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed.

The ISI has nurtured for long terrorists part of pro-Khalistan groups. They have been aided with funds, arms and training.

The ISI wants to take the Kashmir route in Punjab. This has always been the plan, but by getting the politics into it, it is clear that they want to take the Kashmir route.

It is carbon copy of Kashmir says the officer. On one hand, they are training the terrorists and helping them stage attacks in Punjab. There has been a sudden surge in activity in Punjab, which includes terror attacks, propaganda and also setting up of modules.

While the ISI would allow this to continue on one hand, on the other it would want the political leadership to take a stand on the issue, the officer explained.

The SJF has been told clearly to take the political route so that the movement gets political legitimacy.

Once the stamp is given, then the intention is to get the Pakistan leadership to raise the issue on international forums, the UN, just the way it does in the case of Kashmir.

Close on the heels of these developments, the Intelligence Bureau has information about how the ISI would try and brainwash the Sikhs. This would be done to give the cause further legitimacy. The ISI would want the locals to speak up in favour of a separate Punjab nation. Once there is local support for such a cause, it makes the job of causing panic even more easier. The locals would be expected to provide support to the terrorists who claim that they are fighting for a separate Punjab nation.