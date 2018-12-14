Here's the list of 130 trains cancelled between Dec 13 to Feb 15: Check here

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Due to foggy weather conditions, the Indian Railways has cancelled 130 trains from December 13, 2018, to February 15, 2019. The announcement came by the Northern Railways as many as 130 trains are said to be cancelled keeping in view the forthcoming foggy weather. Out of the cancelled trains, 104 trains are from the Northern Railways, whereas 21 trains are of the North Central.

    Majority of the cancelled trains run from the cities such as Ambala, Jalandhar City, Amritsar, Pathankot, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Prayag, Barabanki, Faizabad, Delhi, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Rohtak, New Delhi, Palwal and Moradabad.

    Aside from train cancellation, Railways has also reduced rounds of about 14 trains. According to railways announcement, train no. 54371/54372 Prayag-Faizabad-Prayag Passenger, 54375/54376 Prayag-Jaunpur-Prayag Passenger, 54101/ 54102 Kanpur Central-Prayag-Kanpur Central, 54253/54254 Lucknow-Prayag-Lucknow Passenger may be restored in view of Kumbh Mela - 2019 from January 11, 2019, onwards.

    The list for all the cancelled and delayed trains can be read below:

    North Central Railway cancelled trains

    The frequency of the following trains have been reduced

    Northern Railway cancelled trains:

