Here is why this advocate wants the Congress’ hand symbol to be scrapped

    New Delhi, Aug 27: In an interesting plea, the Election Commission has been moved seeking to scrap the hand symbol of the Indian National Congress. The ground raised by the complainant is that the hand symbol violates the model code of conduct.

    In his complaint, advocate, Ashwini Upadhyay states that the model code of conduct imposed by the ECI before the election process commences and continues until completion provides that campaigning shall stop 48 hours prior to commencement of polling. It further restricts canvassing within 100 meters of polling station.

    However since the election symbol of the Congress is the 'Hand' its candidates, supporters and agents always carry it, when campaigning is stopped. He further said that inside polling booths, agents and supporters of the Congress misuse the election symbol by gesturing the palm of their hand and showing the preference for voting.

    Under Rule 5 of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, Election Commission specifies the election symbols for national political parties, state parties and independent candidates.
    He further said that 'Palm of Hand' is the only election symbol, which is part of human body and "incapable of being kept away from the body at any point of time". Hence it needs to be scrapped, he also added.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
