HELINA anti-tank missiles successfully launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: As many as four HELINA anti-tank missiles were successfully launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector today (February 19). According to reports, four missions were carried out for evaluating missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range of 7 kms.

The final mission was carried out with warhead missile against a derelict tank. All the mission objectives were met, the DRDO officials said. The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

'Bharat Bandh' on Feb 26: Commercial markets across India to remain shut

HELINA (HELIcopter-launched-NAg) is third generation, lock on before launch (LOBL) fire and forget anti tank guided missile with both TOP attack and Direct attack capability. The missile has a maximum range capability of 7+ km. Eight HELINA missiles can be integrated on to ALH-WSI (Rudra), four on either side. A twin-launcher capable of carrying two 'HELINA' missiles is designed and there are four such launchers in full configuration, two on either side of the helicopter armament boom.

It is said that the weapon system has all weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.

New Hanuman temple built overnight in Chandni Chowk area, mayor says done by 'devotees'

Earlier, Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker systems were successfully flight-tested in Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Nag, HELINA and MPATGM. IIR Seekers have also been successfully demonstrated in the Exo-Atmospheric Interceptor PDV and Anti Satellite Test (ASAT), Mission Shakti.