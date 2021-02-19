HELINA anti-tank missiles successfully launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: As many as four HELINA anti-tank missiles were successfully launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector today (February 19). According to reports, four missions were carried out for evaluating missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range of 7 kms.

    Helina

    The final mission was carried out with warhead missile against a derelict tank. All the mission objectives were met, the DRDO officials said. The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

    HELINA (HELIcopter-launched-NAg) is third generation, lock on before launch (LOBL) fire and forget anti tank guided missile with both TOP attack and Direct attack capability. The missile has a maximum range capability of 7+ km. Eight HELINA missiles can be integrated on to ALH-WSI (Rudra), four on either side. A twin-launcher capable of carrying two 'HELINA' missiles is designed and there are four such launchers in full configuration, two on either side of the helicopter armament boom.

    It is said that the weapon system has all weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.

    Earlier, Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker systems were successfully flight-tested in Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Nag, HELINA and MPATGM. IIR Seekers have also been successfully demonstrated in the Exo-Atmospheric Interceptor PDV and Anti Satellite Test (ASAT), Mission Shakti.

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2021
