Held the nation’s high with pride: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: While extending greetings to the Indian Army and their families on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the courageous Army always held the head of the nation high with pride.

"Congratulations to the mighty soldiers of the country who stand in defence of Mother Bharati and their family members on Army Day. Our army is strong, courageous and determined, and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Indian Army Chief General Naravane sends powerful message on 73rd Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "on Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!"

Army Day is observed on January 15 every year since 1950 to mark the taking over of the first Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal General K M Cariappa from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher.

Extending his wishes on Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said, "on the historic Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and Supreme sacrifice in line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour."

General Rawat added, "your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the Indian army will continue to inspire future generations. Jai Hind!"