Tourists advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as heavy snowfall led to over 250 roads block

Heavy snowfall and thunderstorms likely in Western Himalayas today: IMD

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 05: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several parts of northwest India receives rain and thunderstorms. It is also said that heavy snowfall in some parts of the Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected today.

Thunderstorm, hail and lightning is likely in several parts of northwestern plains including Delhi today according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south westerly winds and lower level moist southeasterlies.

Hailstorm in isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 4 and 5 and over West Uttar Pradesh on January 5. It is also said that heavy rain or snowfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on January 4 and 5.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 7. As a result, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next 2-3 days over northwest India," the bulletin said.

"There is Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan. There is a confluence or interaction of southwesterly and southeasterly winds causing an extreme weather. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Our radar images are showing a lot of rain and thunderstorm over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, east Rajasthan and Haryana," K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre said on Monday.