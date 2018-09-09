Heavy rains likely in Uttarakhand during next 48 hours, predicts IMD

New Delhi, Sep 9: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand during next 48 hours.

According to private weaher agency Skymet, Moderate rain is likely over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, rest of West Bengal, Odisha, South Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu, South Rayalaseema and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

At present the axis of monsoon trough is moving across Anupgarh, Alwar, then towards Madhya Pradesh to Northeast Bay of Bengal, just South of Delhi.

However, rainfall activity will continue in patches over Delhi-NCR. We can expect short spelled intense showers or light rains during the next 24 hours. Day will be warm and humid with partly cloudy to cloudy sky.