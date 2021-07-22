YouTube
    Heavy rains likely in parts of Kerala; Orange alert issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: The India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Thursday and Friday, predicting very heavy rains.

    Heavy rains likely in parts of Kerala; Orange alert issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad

    The Met department also issued an alert to the fishermen of the state and asked them not to venture into the sea till July 26.

    "Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,"the weatherman issued a warning from July 22 to 26.

    An Orange alert was issued for Kannur district for Friday.

    The IMD also issued a Yellow alert for all other districts on Friday.

    A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

    A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 15:35 [IST]
    X