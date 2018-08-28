  • search

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in many areas

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi in the early hours and adjoining areas in the wee hours of Tuesday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

    Heavy rain accompanied with lightning was reported around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Teen Murti Bhavan and R.K. Puram among other areas in the national capital.

    Water logging

    Thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am led to falling of trees and water-logging in many neighbourhoods. Water-logging was reported from several areas adding to the woes of morning commuters. Gurugram was the worst affected as the rush hour traffic was thrown out of gear.Power cuts gave also been reported from several areas.

    Schools shut

    Several schools have announced holiday today during water-logging and bad weather. Meanwhile, The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day. "There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rainfall and thundershower likely to occur," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

    Traffic takes a hit

    Long traffic jams were witnessed on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and in areas such as Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk. Traffic came to a standstill in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Narela and Dwarka too.

    The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging. "Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother," Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh said.

    Photo credit: ANI

