Heavy rains in Mumbai cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

    Mumbai, July 06: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city, Mumbai, for the third consecutive day.

    Normal life has been disrupted since Monday in several parts of the state because of the continuous downpour.

    Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Western Express Highway following monsoon rains, in Mumbai

    Due to waterlogging, traffic movement was disrupted in several areas of the metropolis. These included Matunga Circle, Sakkar Panchayat, Hindmata Junction, Neelam Junction, Khar subway, Sea Link gate (towards Worli), Dadar Junction, Mankhurd railway bridge, Everard Nagar among others.

    The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and an orange alert for adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar.

    The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today. There is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

    Besides, the sea level is expected to significantly rise, hence, people have been asked to stay away from the sea today.

    A high tide of 3.94 meters is expected in Mumbai, at around 4:32 pm today. The waves are expected to rise above 13 feet.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday, causing water-logging at a number of places.

    One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said.

    A group of seven youths, all in their mid-20s, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said. A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19).

    X