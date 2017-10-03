Heavy rains in Hyderabad, more expected in next 48 hours

Three people died as Hyderabad was lashed for five hours by heavy rain, triggered by a cloudburst, on Monday, leaving the city paralysed.

The city recorded 6.76cm rainfall (up to 8.30pm), which caused waterlogging at perennial hotspots, traffic snarls and power outages.

While it hasn't rained this morning, the weather office predicts more rain in next 48 hours.

Authorities have asked residents to avoid localities like Begumpet, Mojamhahi market, and the Narayanaguda-Liberty route. Civic officials are clearing the roads.

Saroornagar Lake frothing The heavy rain led to Saroornagar Lake in the city spewing foam and froth which entered nearby residential colonies. Water-logging Water-logging in various parts of Hyderabad after incessant rainfall has been reported. Images this morning showed water entering Hyderabad's Holy Trinity Church, following the incessant downpour. Water-logging in Nehru Zoological Park after incessant rain in the city. Safari at Nehru zoo suspended temporarily due to waterlogging Flooding water also entered in Nehru Zoological Park after incessant rain in the city. The authorities have been draining excess water through pumps and by digging channels.There are chances of animals falling sick if they drink such contaminated water. People stranded People returning home from their workplaces were caught in long traffic snarls. Techies were stranded in a long traffic jam in Madhapur, which houses many software giants. Terming it an emergency situation, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has requested citizens "not to step out unless it is very important". Police play good Samaritan In terribly wet conditions on a very busy road in Hyderabad one absolutely drenched traffic cop was seen stepping up to help public, who were lost in the heavy rains. Schools, colleges shut With the intensity of rain growing, state education ministry declared late at night that all schools and colleges in the Mumbai region would remain closed on Tuesday.

OneIndia News