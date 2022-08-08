Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Maharashtra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 08: Heavy showers continued in many parts of Maharashtra on Monday morning including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Gadchiroli, Nashik, Satara and Solapur districts and Mumbai, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city.

Due to heavy rains at Kankavali in Sindhudurg for the second day in a row, the traffic on the Kankavali-Achra route was completely blocked twice.

Life was disrupted in Ratnagiri due to heavy rains in many places. Jagbudi river near Khed and Kajli river in Lanja are flowing above the warning level. Citizens living on the banks of the Vashishti River have been cautioned. Guhagar was too hit hard by heavy rains. Water has entered the paddy fields in Asgoli and the connection to Guhagar was lost due to the water flowing over the bridge connecting Guhagar.

Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

The Meteorological Department has issued a red warning of heavy rain for another 24 hours. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till August 11 as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour.

Gadchiroli town and other parts of the district received rain and thunder yesterday evening. There was heavy rain in some parts of Nashik district in the afternoon. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert in the district for today. It rained heavily for an hour yesterday afternoon in most parts of the Jalna district. The rain continued in various parts of the Satara and Solapur districts too.

14 units of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed by the administration to deal with the flood situation in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 9:51 [IST]