    Heatwave to continue in Delhi for 2 more days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    However, an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during the next 2 days and the current spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.

    According to the IMD, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius.

    On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average temperature and the minimum was 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average temperature.

    Weather experts have attributed the heat wave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.

    A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

    Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heat wave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature goes beyond 47 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
    X