Heatwave likely to abate starting today: IMD

New Delhi, Apr 20: The heatwave is expected to abate in part of central, east and northwest India thanks to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a Western Disturbance.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Tripura and Sikkim. The IMD said that this would occur over the next four days.

The IMD sad that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightening is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha over the next five days.

The IMD said that the weather is expected to change from todat, April 20 as the Wester Disturbance is becoming active in the area. Strong winds are likely to blow at many places in Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and North Rajasthan. The IMD predicts that Delhi is likely to remain cloud for the next two days starting Wednesday and there is a chance of rains in some places. The wind speeds can blow at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour, the IMD further added.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand will experience heatwave conditions, while thunderstorms or light dust storm is expected over parts of Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand may receive thunderstorms and strong winds during the next 5 days due to western disturbances. The IMD has also said that there is a possibility of a dust storm in West Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and April 21. The same has been predicted for East UP and Rajasthan on April 21.

Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, interior Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka are likely to witness light to moderate rains. In the next five days Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness heavy rains in certain places. Strong winds can blow at a sped of 50 to 60 kilometres.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 8:43 [IST]