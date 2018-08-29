  • search

'Healthcare must be affordable', says Modi in his address to party workers in Varanasi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Karyakartas (party workers) of Varanasi over the NaMo app. The Prime Minister, while asserting on the importance of preventive healthcare, said that it must also be affordable.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Our focus is on preventive healthcare. This helps the poor and middle-class people the most. Along with this, healthcare must also be affordable," PM Modi said while speaking to BJP Karyakartas in Varanasi.

    Prime Minister Modi has been holding meetings with the BJP workers in Varanasi since Monday via video-conferencing. As per reports, the Prime Minister wants to take stock of the ground realities in Varanasi which is his Lok Sabha constituency.

    ['Mann Ki Baat': 'India stands shoulder to shoulder with people of Kerala']

    In 2014, Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by a thumping margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

    The meetings held on Monday and Tuesday were closed-door affairs, said reports.

    [PM Modi upset over no response to his 'Namaste' on NaMo app]

    PM Modi uses various unconventional channels of communication to deliver his message to the party workers as well as the masses. The Prime Minister extensively uses the NaMo app, which has over 50 lakh downloads, to convey his message

    Read more about:

    narendra modi namo app varanasi

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue