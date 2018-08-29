'Healthcare must be affordable', says Modi in his address to party workers in Varanasi

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Karyakartas (party workers) of Varanasi over the NaMo app. The Prime Minister, while asserting on the importance of preventive healthcare, said that it must also be affordable.

"Our focus is on preventive healthcare. This helps the poor and middle-class people the most. Along with this, healthcare must also be affordable," PM Modi said while speaking to BJP Karyakartas in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi has been holding meetings with the BJP workers in Varanasi since Monday via video-conferencing. As per reports, the Prime Minister wants to take stock of the ground realities in Varanasi which is his Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2014, Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by a thumping margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The meetings held on Monday and Tuesday were closed-door affairs, said reports.

PM Modi uses various unconventional channels of communication to deliver his message to the party workers as well as the masses. The Prime Minister extensively uses the NaMo app, which has over 50 lakh downloads, to convey his message