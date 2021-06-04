YouTube
    Health facilities should be upgraded to face third wave: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 04: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said health facilities in rural areas should be upgraded to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

    Uddhav Thackeray

    His government will provide all help to district administrations for this, he said after the virtual inauguration of an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

    Upgradation of health infrastructure was now a priority for his government, he said.

    District authorities should increase oxygen production capacity and expand testing facilities, Thackeray said.

    BMC rejects nine vaccine supply bids; in talks with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V Covid-19 jabBMC rejects nine vaccine supply bids; in talks with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V Covid-19 jab

    "District administrations should start planning so that a third wave can be dealt with effectively," he said.

    There should be no shortage of oxygen in districts, he added.

    The government will provide all assistance to strengthen the health infrastructure, Thackeray assured.

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 21:51 [IST]
    X