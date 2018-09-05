How Rajini movies helped this boy cope with his heart transplant

Bengaluru, Sep 5: A 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru who was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy got a new lease of life when the heart was harvested from a 20-year-old boy who met with a road accident and was declared brain dead in Visakhapatnam. In order to cope with the pain, the boy identified as Kushal watched Rajinikanth's movies throught his stay in the Fortis hospital.

The heart was airlifted on Aug 6 and transplanted into Kushal on the same day at Fortis Hospital. A team of specialists from Fortis went to retrieve the heart and a green corridor helped the heart travel in just over an hour.

According to Dr Vivike Jawali, who is the chairman, department of cardiovascular sciences at Fortis said that the heart was that the heart was transplanted into the pateint in four hourse and one minute. He also thanked the efforts of interstate transplant coordinators and police who helped in creating a green corridor.

Meanwhile, Dr Murali Chakravathy said that the boy recovered well watching his idol Rajnikanth's movies to get over the post surgery pain throught his stay at the hospital.

The heart transplant was performed by Dr K.R. Balakrishnan, Chief Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgeon at Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai, and Dr Vivek Jawali, Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru.