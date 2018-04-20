He lost his mother to cancer, now; Delhi man travels 6,000 km to create awareness on blood donation

New Delhi, April 20: It was a 'tragic' learning curve for Delhi-based branding and marketing consultant, Kiran Verma. After he lost his mother to cancer, the 33-year-old man decided to take upon himself to create awareness on blood donation to save lives across the country.

In order to do so, the man with a mission, not only founded Simply Blood, an online platform for blood donation, but he also travelled 6,000 km, almost half of the distance on foot, to encourage people to donate blood.

He started his arduous journey from Srinagar in January this year and he visited places like Udaipur, Vadodara, Chennai and Bengaluru to fulfill his mission, stated a report by ANI.

During his journey, as he met several friendly strangers, Kiran told them about the Simply Blood app, which allows people to find blood donors online. "I started my journey on January 26, 2018 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and have travelled more than 6,500 kms till Trivandrum in two months. I have met more than 600,000 people across the country. I have shared my vision with students in colleges, Universities and public places like malls, restaurants, railway stations, bus stands etc," Kiran said.

As a part of creating awareness on blood donation, Kiran has also visited Nepal and Bhutan. "Every day more than 12,000 people die in India due to lack of blood. Our mission is to encourage at least 10 people every kilometre to take a pledge to donate blood once in their life," he said.

