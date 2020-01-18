  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    He is much higher than that: SC on petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Junking a petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi, the Supreme Court said that the father of the nation is beyond that.

    The court observed that Gandhi was much above the highest civilian award of the country. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde asked, what is Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi.

    He is much higher than that: SC on petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

    People hold him in much higher esteem than Bharat Ratna. We agree that he should be honoured, but he is much higher than the Bharat Ratna, the court also noted.

    Nirbhaya case convict moves Supreme Court, claims he was juvenile in 2012

    The court also sought to know if there was any award higher than the Bharat Ratna. It is difficult for us to judicially decide on who should get the award. Maybe you should make a representation to the government, the Bench also said.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court petition father of the nation mahatma gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue