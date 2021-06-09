'He is like my younger brother': Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomes Jitin Prasada to BJP

In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday welcomed Jitin Prasada addressing him as his younger brother.

"He is like my younger brother and I welcome him to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I congratulate him," Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

The 47-year-old Prasada, a former Union minister, comes from a well known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh and was serving as the Congress leader in-charge of West Bengal before joining the BJP.

His father Jitendra Prasada was a noted Congress leader.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP at party headquarters in Delhi

With the Congress in dire straits in Uttar Pradesh and he himself losing the Lok Sabha polls twice in a row, Prasada's decision to join the BJP may help him politically at a time when the saffron party is working overtime to boost its ranks in preparation for the assembly polls.

It will also help the BJP keep Brahmins, a section of whom are said to be unhappy with the party in Uttar Pradesh, in good humour in the politically important state of India, party sources said.

Speculation was rife even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of Prasada joining the BJP, but it is believed that the Congress leadership had then managed to persuade him against quitting the party.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 17:36 [IST]