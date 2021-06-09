YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'He is like my younger brother': Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomes Jitin Prasada to BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday welcomed Jitin Prasada addressing him as his younger brother.

    "He is like my younger brother and I welcome him to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I congratulate him," Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia
    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The 47-year-old Prasada, a former Union minister, comes from a well known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh and was serving as the Congress leader in-charge of West Bengal before joining the BJP.

    His father Jitendra Prasada was a noted Congress leader.

    Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP at party headquarters in DelhiCongress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP at party headquarters in Delhi

    With the Congress in dire straits in Uttar Pradesh and he himself losing the Lok Sabha polls twice in a row, Prasada's decision to join the BJP may help him politically at a time when the saffron party is working overtime to boost its ranks in preparation for the assembly polls.

    It will also help the BJP keep Brahmins, a section of whom are said to be unhappy with the party in Uttar Pradesh, in good humour in the politically important state of India, party sources said.

    Speculation was rife even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of Prasada joining the BJP, but it is believed that the Congress leadership had then managed to persuade him against quitting the party.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News  

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X