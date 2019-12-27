  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    He has the moves: Watch Rahul Gandhi shaking a leg at the tribal dance festival

    Raipur, Dec 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Chhattisgarh today and took part in the opening ceremony of the national tribal dance festival.

    Watch Rahul Gandhi shaking a leg at the tribal dance festival
    The state is holding a three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival 2019' at the Science College ground here from Friday, wherein over 1,350 artistes from 25 states in India and six other countries are taking part.

    The venue of the dance fest has capacity to accommodate nearly 4,000 people and it will have a food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion stalls, exhibition related to Chhattisgarh's history, tourism, culture and cuisine, he said.

      The dance competition will be based on four themes- dance during weddings or other auspicious occasions, dance during harvest and agricultural-related festivals, dance during traditional festivals and rituals and the last category is other folk and classical dance forms, he said.

