He can express himself with better words: Saina on Siddharth's 'cock champion of the world' comment

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 10: Badminton icon Saina Nehwal on Monday said that Siddharth could have chosen better words while responding to her tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security breach.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach has come under criticism, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account. "Yeah, I'm not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments," Saina, who is also a BJP member, said in a statement.

"If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country," she added. Reacting to Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anrachists."

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)." The NCW, which is headed by Rekha Sharma, said it has taken cognisance of the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter.

On the other hand, NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor's account and to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks."

However, Siddharth has reacted to the controversy stating that "nothing disrespectful was intended". He tweeted, "COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 17:13 [IST]