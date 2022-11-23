'He blackmails me that he'll kill me, cut me in pieces': Shraddha Walker's police complaint in 2020

New Delhi, Nov 23: A day after Aftab Amin Poonawala allegedly said that he killed her 'in the heat of moment', there are reports that Shraddha walker had filed a police complaint in 2020 where she had said that her live-in partner Aftab was threatening to kill her and 'cut her in pieces', and had also said that that any kind of physical damage to her should be considered coming from Aftab.

Shraddha Walker, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in New Delhi, had filed a complaint to Tulinj police station in Mumbai on November 23, 2020 stating that Aftab Amin Poonawala was threatening to kill her and 'cut her in pieces' and 's family knew that he wanted to kill her.

Earlier in the day, Delhi police has recorded statement of Aftab's family in connection with the murder of Shraddha Walker case. ''Based on the facts that have come to light about the Aftab family, they may be questioned again,'' the news agency ANI quoted the sources as saying.

'Any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from Aftab'

Walker, in her complaint filed in 2020 further stated that Aftab was beating her and even blackmailed her saying he would kill her and dismember her body.

Aftab has never confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar in court

"He scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It has been six months he has been beating me. I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me. His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about we living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family," reads the complaint letter of Walker.

"Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," the complaint letter further reads.

According to report, when mid-day contacted the senior inspector of Tulinj police station Rajendra Kamble told, "Walker had given the complaint and we had conducted enquiry but soon she gave us a letter mentioning that she wants to withdraw her complaint."

Earlier, a friend of the victim also said the accused Aftab would hit Shraddha frequently. Rajat Shukla told ANI, "I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She had told us in 2019 that she was in a relationship since 2018. They lived together. Initially, they lived happily, but then Sharddha started saying that Aftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn't do so." Rajat also added, "it had become very difficult for her to come out of that relationship, adding that her life had become hell.

"While shifting to Delhi, the decision was taken with their mutual consent that they would do a job there. After shifting to Delhi, our contact with her nearly broke," Rajat added.

The beginning of the end

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

'Killed in spur of moment': Aftab tells court as Delhi court extends police custody by 4 days

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death on May 18.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into 17-18 peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped peice by peice for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.

