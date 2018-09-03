  • search

HC tells Centre to notify rules on pet shops by two weeks

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 3: The Delhi High Court has granted two weeks time to the Centre to notify rules to regulate running of pet shops and warned that failure to do so could invite strict action against officials concerned.

    A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao passed the order after the central government sought two more weeks time to notify the rules.

    "Time of two weeks sought by the respondent 1 (Centre) is granted subject to the condition that if the rules are notified by the next date of hearing on September 17, we will consider taking strict action against officials concerned," the court said.

    The court was hearing a PIL by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, seeking framing of rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to regulate functioning of pet shops.

    Also Read | Govt can't wait indefinitely for states' feedback on pet shop rules: Delhi HC

    She has alleged in her plea that animals were subjected to intense cruelty in several pet shops

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
