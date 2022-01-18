HC extends Bikram Majithia's interim bail till January 24

Chandigarh, Jan 18: Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia's interim bail in the drugs case extended till January 24.

Majithia was booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in December. He had moved the court for anticipatory bail after a Mohali court dismissed his plea on December 24.

In his plea, Majithia contended that targeting him was a major election plank of the Congress-led government in the state. Assembly polls in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.

