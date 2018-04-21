Havildar injured in April 17 ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir martyred

An Army jawan, who was injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on 17 April, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital in Jammu on Saturday.

Havildar Charanjeet Singh had suffered bullet injuries in the unprovoked Pakistani firing on army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector.

Singh, hailing from Kalsian village of Nowshera in Rajouri district, succumbed to his injuries yesterday despite all-out efforts by doctors to save his life. His death raised the number of persons killed in over 650 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the state this year to 31, including 16 security personnel.

Army Spokesperson said, "Singh is survived by his wife Neelam Kumari, the spokesman said, adding that he was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.'

Two soldiers were killed as Pakistani army violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on April 10. In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

