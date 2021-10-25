Haven't been summoned, in Delhi for different purpose, says Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi, Oct 25: Amid allegations of an extortion attempt, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi on Monday and said that he had not been summoned to the national capital regarding the charges of extortion against him.

The officer told media persons outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport here that he has not been summoned by the agency but has some work here.

"I have not been summoned. I've come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless," he says.

Wankhede on Monday failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

In the affidavits, the anti-drugs agency and Wankhede sought the court to pass an order saying no court should take cognisance of the affidavit prepared by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail.

As per the NCB and its zonal director, the allegations made by Sail were only an attempt to create hurdles and scuttle the investigation into the case. "It is emphatically stated that the NCB, as an organisation and/or its officers, the zonal director, who has an impeccable service record, replete with honesty and integrity, has no interest whatsoever as falsely alleged in the purported affidavit (of the witness)," the anti-drug agency said.

"The NCB headed by its zonal director and its team was working tirelessly with the sole objective to eradicate the drug menace in the city of Mumbai and act in compliance with the aims and object of this stringent enactment (NDPS Act), to make the city drug free," it added.

Monday, October 25, 2021, 22:31 [IST]