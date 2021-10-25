YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haven't been summoned, in Delhi for different purpose, says Sameer Wankhede

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Amid allegations of an extortion attempt, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi on Monday and said that he had not been summoned to the national capital regarding the charges of extortion against him.

    Sameer Wankhede
    Sameer Wankhede

    The officer told media persons outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport here that he has not been summoned by the agency but has some work here.

    "I have not been summoned. I've come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless," he says.

    Wankhede on Monday failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

    In the affidavits, the anti-drugs agency and Wankhede sought the court to pass an order saying no court should take cognisance of the affidavit prepared by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail.

    As per the NCB and its zonal director, the allegations made by Sail were only an attempt to create hurdles and scuttle the investigation into the case. "It is emphatically stated that the NCB, as an organisation and/or its officers, the zonal director, who has an impeccable service record, replete with honesty and integrity, has no interest whatsoever as falsely alleged in the purported affidavit (of the witness)," the anti-drug agency said.

    "The NCB headed by its zonal director and its team was working tirelessly with the sole objective to eradicate the drug menace in the city of Mumbai and act in compliance with the aims and object of this stringent enactment (NDPS Act), to make the city drug free," it added.

    More DRUGS News  

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan drugs

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 22:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X