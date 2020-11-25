Hathras case: CBI to file status report in Allahabad High court on November 25

New Delhi, Nov 25: The CBI will on Wednesday file a status report in the Allahabad High Court in connection with the probe into the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the high court had fixed November 25 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Earlier, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high ordered CBI to file the status report in the case. A two-judge bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy is hearing the matter.

Appearing for the victim's family, advocate Seema Kushwaha had requested the court for a permanent residence in the national capital Delhi and a job for a family member.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and brutalised by four men from the upper caste Thakur community in Hathras district. The incident took place when the victim went to collect cattle fodder.

The victim was severely injured in the attack and was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

The next day, the Uttar Pradesh police took her body to Hathras and forcefully cremated the body of the girl without the consent of the family. However, the local police argued that the cremation was done 'as per the wishes of the family'.