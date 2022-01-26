Has GATE 2022 exam been postponed? IIT Kharagpur clarifies

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The IIT Kharagpur has issued a clarification regarding and said that the GATE 2022 exam have not been postponed.

It also added that the exam will be conducted as per schedule on February 5,6, 12 and 13. "No, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is not postponed. At least not yet. The exams will be conducted as per schedule," IIT Kharagpur said.

The clarification comes in the wake of the candidates demanding that the exams be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A few days back a notification went viral speaking about the postponement of the exam. "The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control," read the fake viral notification.

Meanwhile the GATE 2022 admit card has been released. Students must carry it to the exam hall with them as it is mandatory. Those who clear the exams will be eligible to take admissions to MTech courses in IITs, IISER and also seek jobs in PSUs.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 16:11 [IST]