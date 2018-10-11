India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Haryana: Self-styled godman Rampal convicted in both murder cases

By
    Chandigarh, Oct 11: Self-styled godman Rampal was on Thursday held guilty by Hisar Court in two cases of murder filed against him.

    To maintain the law and order situation, operation of trains from different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to Hisar has been stopped today, reported news agency ANI.

    Rampal, who enjoys a huge fan following, is currently lodged at Hisar's Central Jail-2.

    Rampal and 27 of his followers were booked on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar on November 19, 2014.It followed police action to arrest him after a clash of his followers with local residents.

    Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers after a woman was found dead in his ashram on November 18. A total of 80 witnesses, including doctors who conducted the postmortems on the victims, deposed during the trial, said Rampal's counsel MS Nain.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 13:01 [IST]
