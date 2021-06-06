Haryana lockdown extended till June 14, but eases several restrictions: Details here

Haryana gets response from Malta firm on global COVID-19 vaccine bid, to get supply upto 60 mn Sputnik V dose

Chandigarh, June 06: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown clamped in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus by another week till June 14, while easing several restrictions that were in place earlier.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, the government has decided to extend the ''Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana'' from June 7 (5 am onwards) to June 14 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana...," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Whats' allowed and whats not:

Relaxations regarding opening of shops and shopping malls have been given

Shops with odd numbers will open on odd dates and those with even numbers on even dates.

Shopping malls permitted to operate from 10 am till 8 pm

Home delivery from eateries will be permitted till 10 pm

Religious places are also allowed to open now with 21 people at a time

Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, will be allowed between 10 am and 8 pm at 50 per cent of seating capacity and adhere to social distancing norms.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting social distancing norms,

Gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

No movement of the "barat" procession, however, is allowed for marriages.

Club houses at golf courses will open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 23:52 [IST]