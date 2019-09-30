Haryana Elections: 75 out of 90 MLAs are crorepatis

New Delhi, Sep 30: 10 MLAs in Haryana have criminal cases pending against them. The analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) is based on the affidavits filed by these MLAs in the 2014 elections.

Out of the 90 MLAs, 6 have declared serious criminal cases against them.

5 (10 per cent) out of 48 MLAs from BJP, 2(11 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from INLD and 1 MLA each from INC, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

2 (4 per cent) out of 48 MLAs from BJP and 1 MLA each from INC, INLD, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Independent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of 90 sitting MLAs, 75(83 per cent) are crorepatis. 41 (85 per cent)out of 48 MLAs from BJP, 14(93 per cent) out of 15 MLAs from INC, 12(67 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from INLD, 2(100 per cent) out of 2 MLAs from Haryana Janhit Congress (BL), 1(100 per cent) out of 1 MLA from BSP and 5 (100 per cent) out of 5 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

45 (50 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 45 (50 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years. Out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14 per cent) MLAs are women.