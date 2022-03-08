Nearly 2,000 from Haryana stuck in Ukraine, in touch with MEA: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Budget 2022: CM Manohar Lal presents Rs 1.77 lakh cr budget for FY 2022-23

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Mar 08: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, who also holds the portfolio of Finance, today presented 1,77,255.99 crore rupees budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 in the house during ongoing budget session of Haryana Vidhansabha. The budget estimates show an increase of 15.6 percent over Revised Estimates of 2021-22 of 1,53,384.40 crore rupees.

In the budget, the projected revenue deficit is 9773.93 crore rupees and effective revenue deficit is 5322.24 crore rupees. The budget estimates project fiscal deficit of 29618 crore rupees and primary deficit of 8623.84 crore rupees.

The budget outlay comprises 34.4 percent as capital expenditure of 61057.36 crore rupees and 65.6 percent as revenue expenditure of 1,16,198.63 crore rupees.

In the budget estimates total revenue receipts are projected to be 1,06,424.70 crore rupees, which comprises tax revenues of 73,727.50 crore rupees, non-tax revenues of 12,205.36 crore rupees, share of Central taxes of 8,925.98 crore rupees and Grant in aid of 11,565.86 crore rupees. Besides this capital receipts are projected to be 5393.89 crore rupees.

The 1,14,444.77 crore rupees out of total budget of 1,77,255.99 crore rupees have been mapped to the schemes pertaining to SDGs being implemented in the state.

The 35052.21 crore rupees have been kept for repayment of debt, 24942.58 crore rupees for economic services and 47255.37 crore rupees will be spent on social services like education, sports, Art and culture, Health and Family welfare, Social security, technical education etc while 2556.68 crore rupees have been kept for fiscal services.

He also announced to strengthen hospital care for industrial workers with the construction of a new 500 bed hospital in Manesar and expansion of the existing hospital in Gurugram from 163 beds to 500 beds by Employees State Insurance Corporation . He also announced construction of six new 100 bed hospitals in Hisar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Ambala, Karnal and Panchkula and 14 new ESI dispensaries at Karnal, Rohtak, Jhadli, Gangaur, Maulana, Gharaunda, Farukhanagar, Kosli, Saha, Chhachhrauli, Pataudi, Bhuna, Charkhidadri and Uklana Mandi will be started.

He said, ESI dispensaries will be strengthened with X- ray machines, Lab facilities and equipment such as Cell Counters, Autoanalyzers, Binocular microscopes and dental facilities to improve health access for industrial workers.

CM announced to open Child Lab Rehabilitation Centres at Gurugram and Faridabad and four new schools for children of migrant labour at Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad and Panipat.

In the budget 221.97 crore rupees have been allocated for labour sector.

In Vidhansabha, Chief Minister also announced a State award 'the Sushma Swaraj Award' in the name of Late Sushma Swaraj daughter of Haryana.

The award will be given to women from Haryana who have made significant contributions in different walks of life in the national and international sphere. The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of 5 lakh rupees.

On International Women's Day, CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a new scheme for women, the Haryana Matrushakti Udaymita Scheme-to provide support to women entrepreneurs.

He was presenting Budget estimates for 2022-23 in Haryana Vidhansabha. Haryana Chief Minister said that the women whose families annual income is less than 5 lakh rupees based on Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) verified data and who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise, trade or business will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions to the extent of 3 lakh rupees. Subsequently interest subvention of 7 percent will also be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation. He said that the further details of this scheme will be notified by the Department of Women and Child Development shortly.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 15:38 [IST]