Haryana: 84 of 90 MLAs are crorepatis

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Out of the 90 MLAs analysed, 12(13%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana Assembly elections in 2014, 9 (10%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    7(8%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases their affidavits. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana Assembly elections in 2014, 5 (6%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    4(13%) out of 31 MLAs from INC, 2 (5%) out of 40 MLAs from BJP, 1 (10%) out of 10 MLAs from Jannayak Janta Party, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from INLD, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Haryana Lokhit Party and 3 (43%) out of 7 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    4(13%) out of 31 MLAs from INC, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Haryana Lokhit Party and 2 (29%) out of 7 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial:

    Out of the 90 newly-elected MLAs, 84 (93%) are crorepatis. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana 2014 assembly elections, 75 (83%) MLAs were crorepatis.

    37 (93%)out of 40 MLAs from BJP, 29 (94%)out of 31 MLAs from INC, 10 (100%)out of 10 MLAs fromJannayak Janta Party, 6 (86%) out of 7 Independent MLAs and 1(100%) each MLAs from INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    The average of assets per MLA in the Haryana 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 18.29 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 90 MLAs analysed was Rs 12.97 crores.

    The average assets per MLA for 40 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 12.04 crores and 31 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 16.32 crore and 10 Jannayak Janta Party MLAs have average assets of Rs 25.26 crores.

    Other details:

    10 (11%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years while 17 (19%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 50 years. There are 57(63%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years while 6(7%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 71 and 80 years.

    Out of 90 MLAs, 9 (10%) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14%) MLAs were women.

    mlas crorepatis haryana assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
