Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s assets rose 261% between 2009-2019

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The elected representatives declare their assets before the Election Commission and also publish it on the website of the Parliament. This exercise is undertaken to ensure transparency

New Delhi, Feb 03: The average assets of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal rose by 261 per cent between the 2009 and 2019 elections, said a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR report analysed the rise in assets of 71 re-elected MPs fielded by various parties including independents.

In 2009, the average assets of these 71 MPs was Rs 6.15 crore, while in 2014 it rose to Rs 16.23 crore. By 2019, the average assets of these re-elected 71 MPs shot up to Rs 23.75 crore the report also said.

Average Asset growth in 10 years (2009-2019): The average asset growth for these 71 re- elected MPs, between the Lok Sabha Elections of 2009 to 2019 is Rs 17.59 Crores. Percentage growth in 10 years (2009-2019): Average percentage growth in assets for these 71 re-elected MPs is 286 per cent, the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms also said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD from Bhathinda constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 157.68 Crores i.e from Rs 60.31 Crores in 2009 to Rs. 217.99 Crores in 2019, the report stated.

Assets of Supriya Sadanand Sule of NCP from Baramati constituency have increased by Rs 89.35 Crores, from Rs 51.53 Crores in 2009 to Rs 140.88 Crores in 2019, ADR said in the press note.

Assets of Pinaki Misra of BJD from Puri constituency have risen by Rs 87.78 Crores, from Rs 29.69 Crores in 2009 to Rs 117.47 Crores in 2019, said the report.

Assets of MPs in India:

The Members of Parliament in India are required to disclose their assets and liabilities regularly. The information is being released for public scrutiny and is usually punished on the websites of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha which are the lower and upper Houses of Parliament respectively.

The assets that are declared will include real estate properties, bank details, investments, vehicles and other personal possessions.

The reason behind this exercise is to promote transparency and accountability among the elected representatives of the country.

These assets are first disclosed to the Election Commission of India before a candidate files his nominations to contest the elections.

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:34 [IST]