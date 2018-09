Hardik Patel breaks his indefinite hunger strike after 19 days

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel broke his indefinite hunger strike after 19 days. He was demanding reservations for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers. However, none of the three demands for which he was fasting - Patidar reservation, farm loan waivers and release of a PAAS convener arrested under sedition charges - have been accepted by the Gujarat government.

As per a tweet issued by the official Twitter handle of Hardik Patel, his decision to end his hunger strike came after he was persuaded by the trustees and his supporters to break his fast to stay healthy for a longer battle.

भारत में जिस तेजी के साथ रोजगार में कमी आई है वह किसी भी सभ्य राष्ट्र के लिए चिंताजनक है।दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती बेरोजगारों की फौज हमारी व्यवस्था को ध्वस्त कर देने के लिए बहुत है।निश्चित रूप से बेरोजगार युवा किसी भी देश के लिए शर्म का विषय होते हैं।राष्ट्रीय शर्म न बन जाए बेरोजगारी। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) September 11, 2018

With main two demands of reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers, Hardik began his 'fast unto death' from August 25 at his residence near Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad.

Later, they also added a demand of release of PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya from jail. Kathiriya is behind bars since August 19 in connection with a sedition case registered against him by Gujarat government.

A lot of political leaders and activists made a beeline to meet with Hardik Patel. A few of the leaders, who came to visit Patel, namely are Prakash Ambedkar, Harish Rawat, Sharad Yadav, A Raja, Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, among others.