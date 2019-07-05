'Har Ghar Jal': A mission to tackle water crisis for rural homes

New Delhi, July 05: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first budget today as India's first full-time woman finance minister, during which she said the government will a new integrated water ministry to ensure'Har Ghar Jal' under the Jal Jivan Mission by 2024.

'Har ghar jal', for rural homes:

'Har Ghar Jal' means that every household will have potable water by 2024. To enable this, the government will form a new Mantralaya and work with states.

According to a Niti Aayog report, 21 major cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. The think tank's report added that 2 lakh people die every year due to inadequate or unsafe water.

A total of 1,592 water-stressed blocks in 256 districts will be taken care of as a combined effort of state and central government ministries. These blocks, Sitharaman said, were identified by the government to be 'critical and overexploited'.

The government had earlier launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conversation campaign to tackle the crisis.

The campaign will focus on five aspects - water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.