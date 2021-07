Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin…. Top dialogues of legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

New Delhi, July 07: Veteran and legendary actor, Dilip Kumar passed away today at the age of 98. For years together he has swayed the audience with his acting skills and dialogue delivery prowesses.

Several actors have aped his style of dialogue delivery which had left the audience enchanted for several years. Here is a look at the actor's top dialogues.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960): "Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki trikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai. Magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai woh insaan nahi badalta." Devdas (1955): "Kaun kambakth hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai. Main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon." Shakti (1982): "Jo log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain....zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai." Karma (1986): "Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai aur tumhari maut bhi." Saudagar (1973): "Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai." Vidhaata (1982): "Kagazaat par dastakat main hamesha apne kalam se karta hoon."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 11:24 [IST]