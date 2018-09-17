  • search

HappyBirthdayPM: How Twitter is celebrating Modi's birthday

By
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today. Modi will celebrate his birthday in his constituency of Varanasi, where he will spend some quality time with the school children from nearby villages and watch a 32-minute film 'Chalo Jeete Hain'. This is going to be PM Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi.

    PM Modi will lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore. The auspicious event will be held at the amphitheater of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Modi has never celebrated his birthday in a conventional way. It was always business as usual. But his millions of followers are also wishing him on the micro-blogging site in thier own way. Here are some reactions from his fans and followers.

    A People's PM

    A twitter user has remembered PM Modi as a people's man who serve himself for Indians ans his hard work and dedication

    A silent guardian

    One of PM Modi's fan has posted a pictures of PM MOdi celebration last year Diwali with our Soldiers of Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmirand calls him a silent guardian

    Keep doing Hard Work for New India

    Another twitter user remembers PM Modi's hard work for New India

    The Man of the Era

    The Man of the Era, with the Dynamic Leadership and Immense Energy to work unstoppable for making it a Dream India, says another twitter user.

    prime minister narendra modi twitter

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 9:45 [IST]
