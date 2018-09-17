HappyBirthdayPM: How Twitter is celebrating Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today. Modi will celebrate his birthday in his constituency of Varanasi, where he will spend some quality time with the school children from nearby villages and watch a 32-minute film 'Chalo Jeete Hain'. This is going to be PM Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi.

PM Modi will lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore. The auspicious event will be held at the amphitheater of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Prime Minister Modi has never celebrated his birthday in a conventional way. It was always business as usual. But his millions of followers are also wishing him on the micro-blogging site in thier own way. Here are some reactions from his fans and followers.

We've A People's PM

Who Serve Himself For Indians & His Hard Work & Dedication For India Always Inspired Me.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8brDdenr89 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) September 16, 2018

He is not a hero…… He is silent guardian…. A watchful protector….. A Dark Knight.#HappyBDayPMModi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BYutVF1Vhe — AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) September 16, 2018

A very Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi ji 🎂🎉🎊 I wish you keep doing Hard Work for New India and turn it into Developed India. Here are some rare photos of #NarendraModi ji PM Modi will celebrate his birthday today with Childrens in Varanasi #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthDayPM pic.twitter.com/Sp4VwN4hbW — Anmol 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) September 17, 2018

The Man of the Era,with the Dynamic Leadership and Immense Energy to work unstoppable for making it a Dream India,an Inspiration for Every Indian soul..Love &Respect 🙏🎂🙏

I AM PROUD TO LIVE IN THE ERA WHEN YOU ARE MY PM

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PM MODI " @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/r7ej9JJExB — Suhasini Winget🇮🇳 (@SuhasiniW) September 17, 2018