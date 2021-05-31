YouTube
    Happy Global Parents Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status For Your Parents to Express Your Love

    New Delhi, May 31: The Global Day of Parents is observed on the 1st of June every year. The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2012.

    The Global Day provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents in all parts of the world for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.

    "Appreciate all parents throughout the world" is the theme of global parents day 2021.

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 19:18 [IST]
