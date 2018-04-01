Happy Easter 2018: Best messages, FB status, quotes to share with your loved ones

The Easter Sunday is one of the most important days for Christians as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead which occurred three days after his crucifixion.

Christians believe that on the third day (Easter Day), Christ rose from the dead, thereby being victorious over death itself.

Easter means renewal of life, love, faith and hope. It rekindles our faith in Jesus. Happy Easter to you and your lovely family.

And, if you are looking for a special way to give Easter wishes and blessings to your near and dear ones, here is a list of wishes, messages, quotes, poems, whatsapp status, and images you can share on Easter 2018!

Easter 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status

This Easter, remember to focus on the real reason we celebrate. Let's worship our Savior, Jesus Christ!

Let's rejoice in Jesus on resurrection day! Have a blessed Easter!

As you celebrate Easter, may you remember God's perfect love for all mankind, and may that love fill you.

Easter is not just about God's resurrection...

It's also about the elimination of slavery...

A unification of conscience and faith.

Have a blessed Easter!

Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.

May God keep you away from misfortunes, devious people and evil tongues.

Have a blessed Easter!

