    Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your family and friends

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Deepavali popularly known as Diwali, is one of India's biggest festivals. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu and pray to her for a blissful life.

    This year, Diwali (Badi Diwali) and Lakshmi Pujan will be celebrated tomorrow. And as the celebrations begin, send these Happy Diwali 2021 advance wishes, quotes to friends and family.

    Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes and Messages:

    • Maa Lakshmi ki kripa ho, Dhan aur samruddhi ki varsha ho, accha swasth ho, Meri or se Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein
    • Light a lamp of love. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling and happy Deepavali!
    • May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.
    • For this special time family and friends gets together for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of diwali and always. Happy Diwali...
    • May this Diwali fill into our lives new hopes for future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali
    • Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 17:07 [IST]
