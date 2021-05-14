Happy Akshay Tritiya 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages For Friends, Family, WhatsApp Status

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Check the auspicious date and timings here to buy gold in your city

New Delhi, May 14: Akshaya Tritiya 2021 or Akha Teej is known as Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh month. This year, it will be celebrated on May 14. This day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune gains.

It is believed that on this day auspicious works such as wedding, moving into a new house, purchase of garments, jewellery or house, vehicle etc. can be done.

This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, Goddess Annapurna was born.

Also on this day, Lord Krishna bestowed wealth and monetary gains on his friend Sudama who had come to him for help.

On this occasion, here are some wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones.

May this joyous occasion bring luck and peace to everyone!

Sanskrit word 'Akshaya' means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May the year be happy, healthy and fruitful!

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

The sun shines bright and birds chirp loud sending messages of positivity, hope and prosperity, may lord bless you and your family with health and wealth. Happy Akshay Tritiya!