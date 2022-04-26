Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai top cop posts video of Ranas having tea at police station to counter ill-treatment

Watch: Viral video of bird backflip is too cute to miss

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 26: A day after Rana couple alleged custodial ill-treatment, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video of the two leaders having tea at Khar police station.

Pandey tweeted a 12-second video from his verified Twitter handle @sanjayp_1 at 2 pm with the caption, "Do we say anything more".

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

The video clip shows the Rana couple sitting on chairs and sipping tea in front of police officials at Khar police station. Bottles of mineral water are also seen on the table in front of them.

Slapped with sedition charge, the Independent MP from Amravati Rana had written to the Lok Sabha speaker, claiming that her arrest by Mumbai Police was illegal and alleged "inhuman treatment" in Khar police station.

In her letter, the MP stated that she was being put up at the police station without due regard to the office held by her and not given drinking water while in police custody. Navneet Rana also alleged that she was abused due to her caste.

She sought action against the Mumbai commissioner of police and other top officers over her arrest.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sainiks. The couple later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

The video tweeted by the Mumbai police commissioner has been retweeted multiple times and evoked several 'likes' from netizens.

The lawmaker couple is currently in judicial custody. The sessions court in Mumbai has posted their bail application for hearing on April 29.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 18:30 [IST]