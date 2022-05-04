YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana taken to JJ Hospital for spondylosis treatment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 04: Amravati MP Navneet Rana is being taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail for her spondylosis treatment.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana taken to JJ Hospital for spondylosis treatment

    The Amravati MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

    Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison.

    According to Navneet's lawyer, she was made to sit and sleep for long hours on the floor of the jail due to which her spondylosis got aggravated. In a letter addressed to the Byculla Jail authorities, the lawyer of the former model-actor said that his client was sent to JJ Hospital for examination and treatment on April 27 only after repeated complaints.

    The lawyer said that the doctor at JJ Hospital had prescribed a CT scan to evaluate the gravity of spondylosis.

    "However, the same has not been complied with by the authorities at Byculla Jail, Mumbai. In the absence of full and complete examination, including CT scan, no line of treatment could be advised," the letter stated.

    The letter said that Navneet Rana, in acute pain, requested the jail officials for a CT scan, but they refused.

    "You are hereby intimated that if anything happens to our client, you will be solely responsible for her health," the lawyer said.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X