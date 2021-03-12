Naxal movement in urban areas were being expanded through International seminars

Handwara drug bust: NIA Recovers Rs 91 lakh in cash from a field

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has recovered proceeds of narcotics to the tune of Rs 91 lakh in cash in the Handwara Narco terrorism case.

The case was initially registered by the Handwara police. The police while checking of vehicles at the Kairo Bridge in Handwara, intercepted a car. During the search the police recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash and two kilograms heroin.

The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

Recently, NIA had arrested five accused persons from Srinagar and Jammu

and had taken them on remand for 15 days. Based upon examination and disclosure of arrested accused persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of 91 Lakhs.

The amount was found concealed in a field at Gurwal village. Investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received the cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir valley for himself and also to channelise funds for terror activities.