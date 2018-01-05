Haj House in Lucknow painted saffron, Yogi govt draws flak

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has drawn flak from the opposition for painting the Haj House in Lucknow saffron. The Haj House, which is used as a transit point by Muslims on their way to Mecca, was earlier green and white in colour.

According to reports, several political parties and Muslim body Darul Uloom are miffed by it. It is interesting to note that Adityanath himself is always dressed in saffron robes.

UP Waqf and Haj Minister Mohsin Raza downplayed the issue, saying saffron "is an energetic and bright looking colour."

"There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. Opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things," Raza told news agency ANI.

Even the Lal Bahadur Shastri bhawan, which houses the chief minister's office, was painted saffron after Adityanath assumed office last year.

Reports say that the education department had distributed saffron-coloured school bags to primary schools students and the booklets that were distributed to mark 100 days and six months of the Adityanath government were saffron in colour as well.

