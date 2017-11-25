Hafiz Saeed's release celebrated in UP's Lakhimpur

Some persons in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur city allegedly celebrated 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's release from house arrest in Pakistan. The situation was immediately diffused after the intervention of the district administration.

The District Magistrate (DM) Akashdeep told OneIndia that matter was brought to his notice by some persons. The situation is under control and matter is being probed, he added.

Slogans of 'Hafiz Saeed zindabad' were also allegedly shouted in Lakhimpur.

A Lahore Court on Wednesday refused to extend house detention of the Hafiz Saeed. Immediately after a Pakistani review board ordered his release from house arrest, Saeed said that he and his followers will ensure that Kashmir is independent.

India has always maintained that the house arrest was a hogwash. It was more like protective than preventive custody. India has maintained that Saeed enjoys the support of the Inter-Services Intelligence and is a free spirit in Pakistan.

[Hafiz Saeed free again: What makes him the Pak establishment's darling]

Following his release, The US asked the Pakistan government to make sure that Hafiz Saeed is arrested and charged with his crimes

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack.

[Hafiz Saeed, the man who facilitates Indian Muslims who want to make Jihad a career]

In May 2008, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. Saeed was also individually designated by the UN under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008 following the November 2008 Mumbai attack in which 166 people, including six American citizens, were killed

OneIndia News