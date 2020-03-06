Hacker group Legion 'hacks' CID website, cite Muslim victims of Delhi riots

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 606: The hacker group, which calls itself 'Legion' apparently hacked the website of the Maharashtra police's CID on Friday with a message warning the "Indian police and Modi government" against "hurting" Muslims being displayed.

The Maharashtra CID website, mahacid.gov.in, was defaced to read, "In India, families of Muslims killed by Hindu mobs...We are warning you Indian police and Modi Government, stop hurting people of Muslims...Imam mahdi is coming soon."

While the CID website, allegedly hacked Friday morning, has been restored, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Atulchandra Kulkarni claimed that it was not a hacking, but part of a "test and trial" of the refurbished website to check its security features.

"Our data is safe, secure and there is no question of the data on the website getting compromised," Additional Director General of Police Kulkarni said.

The hacked web page displayed in bold font the words "Government of Imam Mahdi" against the picture of a man riding a horse and holding a flag. The message below referred to the recent riots in Delhi and claimed that most of its victims were Muslim.

The group with the same name had earlier reportedly hacked the Twitter accounts of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Vijay Mallya.