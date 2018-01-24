H D Devegowda calls Siddaramaiah's government "worst ever", refuses to share dais

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) patriarch H D Devegowda has decided not to share the dais with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In an all-out attack on the Congress government ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Devegowda declared Siddaramaiah's administration the worst ever.

The JD(S) patriarch's announcement is being looked at as another step towards cosying to the BJP ahead of elections. H D Devegowda was to share the dais with Siddaramaiah on February 7 at Shravanabelegola for Mahamastakabhishek- a Jain festival held every 12 years for lord Mahaveer.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to be in attendance. Expressing his displeasure over the government's order to transfer the current DC of Hassan, Gowda lambasted Siddaramaiah government.

"I have never seen a government worst than this one in my life. The President is scheduled to come to Hassan on February 7 and they have changed the DC now so that some politicians are allowed to make money," Devegowda said.

"I am supposed to show my respects as the district representative but I have decided not to share the dais with Siddaramaiah. I am not going to share any platform with this Chief Minister. I will write to the President that we cannot share the platform with this lowest level administration," he added.

Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: JD(S) to choose Left parties over Congress

The former Prime Minister referred to Siddaramaiah government as corrupt and shameless. His allegations come days after he declared that the JD(S) would not ally with the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 results throw up a hung assembly. At a time when opinion polls have been predicting a hung assembly in Karnataka, the JD(S) is likely to play kingmaker.

The Congress, as well as the BJP, are engaged in backdoor talks with the JD(S) to gain support. Devegowda's scathing attacks on Siddaramaiah government is only adding to the speculation that the party would favour BJP to form a government in the state.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day